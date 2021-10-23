Trial opens against Italy's Salvini for blocked migrant ship

Demonstrators show a placard reading "Mr. Salvini is this how you save innocent lives?" as they stage a protest outside Palermo's court where the trial of Former minister of interior Matteo Salvini has started in Palermo, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Salvini is accused of kidnapping more than one hundred migrants and keeping them for weeks on board of the small Open Arms rescue boat in front of the coasts of Lampedusa, after refusing to let it dock in an Italian port, in 2019. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

MILAN – Italy’s right-wing former interior minister, Matteo Salvini, went on trial Saturday charged with kidnapping for refusing in 2019 to allow a Spanish migrant rescue ship to dock in Sicily, keeping the people onboard at sea for days.

It is the first trial to go ahead against Salvini for his actions preventing migrant landings while he served as interior minister from 2018-2019 in an uneasy coalition between the populist 5-Star Movement and his right-wing League.

Salvini was present for the opening day of the trial in Palermo, Sicily, which was expected to deal mostly with procedural requests. He has insisted he was fulfilling his duty by refusing entry to the Open Arms rescue ship, and the 147 people it had saved in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya.

Salvini took a hard line on migrant arrivals, blocking ships and pushing for Europe to take some of the burden off Italy.

Prosecutors accuse Salvini of dereliction of duty and kidnapping for refusing to allow the ship into port for days in August 2019. During the nearly three-week standoff, some migrants threw themselves overboard in desperation and the captain pleaded for a safe, nearby port. Some migrants were taken to land for humanitarian or health reasons, while the remaining 83 were eventually allowed to disembark in Lampedusa.

“We expect justice for the unnecessary suffering that all the people had in those 20 days,’’ said the head of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, Oscar Camps.

A court in Catania, Sicily, earlier this year decided not to try Salvini in a similar case, for keeping 116 migrants on board an Italian coast guard ship at sea for five days, also in 2019.