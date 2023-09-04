96º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

World

France will spend $216 million to destroy surplus wine and turn it into hand sanitizer

The country has seen a fall in demand for wine due to inflation, change in consumption patterns

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: France, Wine, Alcohol
FILE - In this Oct.3 2019 file photo, wine bottle are seen in a wine shop in Paris. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File) (Kamil Zihnioglu, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jesus may have turned water into wine, but France has a plan to turn wine into hand sanitizer.

The French government will spend $216 million to destroy a surplus of wine in an effort to support struggling wine producers.

The country has seen a fall in demand for wine due to inflation and a change in consumption patterns.

The excess wine will be sold to distillers who will destroy it and turn it into industrial alcohol that can be used in other products like hand sanitizer, cleaning products and perfume.

First announced in June, the French Ministry of Agriculture expanded the program last week due to high demand from wine producers.

Wine consumption is down 15% in France and much of Europe is seeing a similar trend, CNN reported. Meanwhile, it’s been reported that France is one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic drink markets.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email