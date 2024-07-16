89º
Join Insider for Free

World

A shooting in a mosque in Oman kills 4 and wounds others, police say

Associated Press

Tags: World news
This is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo) (Uncredited, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DUBAI – Police in Oman said Tuesday a shooting in a mosque has killed four people and wounded others.

The Royal Oman Police said in a statement online the shooting happened in the Wadi Kabir neighborhood of Muscat, the Omani capital.

Recommended Videos

Police gave no motive nor said who was suspected of carrying out the attack.

Oman is on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. Such violence is rare in the sultanate.

The U.S. Embassy in Oman issued a warning for Americans to “stay away from the area.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos