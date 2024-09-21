New center-right government in France announced 2 months after divisive elections

(Ludovic Marin, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PARIS – The French presidential palace unveiled a new center-right government Saturday more than two months after elections that produced a hung parliament and deepened political divisions.

A left-wing coalition secured the most seats in June-July elections but failed to win an outright majority.

Conservative French Prime Minister Michel Barnier put together the government after weeks of difficult negotiations, and President Emmanuel Macron approved it. The new government was announced at the presidential palace.