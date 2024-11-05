Iran official claims Iranian-German prisoner died before being put to death

FILE - Iranian-German national and U.S. resident Jamshid Sharmahd attends his trial at the Revolutionary Court, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (Koosha Mahshid Falahi/Mizan News Agency via AP, File

DUBAI – An Iranian official claimed Tuesday that Iranian-German prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd died before Tehran could execute him — directly contradicting the country's earlier announcement he had been put to death.

The comment by Asghar Jahangir comes as Germany has shut down Iranian consulates over Sharmahd's death.

The judiciary's Mizan news agency quoted Jahangir as saying: “Jamshid Sharmahd was sentenced to death, his sentence was ready to be carried out, but he passed away before implementation of the sentence.”

He did not elaborate. His remarks were made to a newspaper after a weekly news conference.

Authorities in Germany and the U.S., where Sharmahd once lived, could not be immediately reached for comment. Iran had said it executed Sharmahd on Oct. 28. He was 69.