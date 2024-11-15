Police and protesters clash in Georgia's separatist Abkhazia region over pro-Moscow property measure

In this photo taken from video released by AIASHARA Independent Agency, Protesters gather outside the parliament building of the Georgian separatist region of Abkhazia as tensions flared over a proposed pact that would allow Russians to buy apartments in the region, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AIASHARA Independent Agency via AP)

TBILISI – Protesters opposing a measure that would have allowed Russians to buy property in the Georgian territory of Abkhazia stormed into the separatist region's parliament building on Friday and clashed with police.

At least eight people were injured in the melee in the regional capital of Sukhumi on the Black Sea, news reports said.

The parliament was to have discussed ratifying the measure but postponed the session as the demonstrators gathered outside the gates of the government compound that includes the legislature's building and the presidential office. They rammed a gate with a truck and streamed into the compound, throwing rocks at police who responded with tear gas.

President Aslan Bzhania's office later announced he was preparing an order to remove the measure from consideration. Police then left the parliament building but demonstrators remained, demanding Bzhania's resignation, according to Russian news agencies.

Most of Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in fighting that ended in 1993, and Georgia lost control of the rest of the territory in the short war with Russia in 2008. Russia recognizes Abkhazia as an independent country, but many Abkhazians are concerned that the region of about 245,000 people is just a client state of Moscow.

Opponents of the property agreement say it would drive up prices of apartments and boost Moscow's dominance in the region. Abkhazia's mountains and Black Sea beaches make it a popular destination for Russian tourists and the demand for holiday homes could be strong.

The arrest of five opposition figures at a similar demonstration Monday set off wide protests the next day in which bridges leading to Sukhumi were blocked.