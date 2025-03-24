South Korean court overturns impeachment of Prime Minister Han, reinstating him as acting president

The Constitutional Court of Korea's eight justices, back, from left, Chung Kye-sun, Kim Bok-hyeong, Jung Jung-mi, Lee Mi-son, Moon Hyung-bae, Kim Hyung-du, Cheong Hyung-sik and Cho Han-chang sit in the courtroom during the final hearing over South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law, at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP)

SEOUL – South Korea’s Constitutional Court overturned parliament’s impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as acting president.

Han, South Korea’s No. 2 official, had become acting leader after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the opposition-controlled National Assembly over his Dec. 3 imposition of martial law that triggered a massive political crisis.

Recommended Videos

But Han was impeached by the assembly as well in late December following political strife with opposition lawmakers.

The Constitutional Court said Monday it has decided to overturn Han’s impeachment.

The court has yet to issue a ruling on Yoon’s impeachment. If it rules against him, South Korea must hold a national election to find a new president. If it rules for him, Yoon will be restored to office.