Skip to main content
Clear icon
66º
Join Insider for Free

World

Woman dies when a bomb she is carrying explodes in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, police say

Associated Press

Tags: World news
1 / 8
Greek police forensic experts search the spot where a 38-year-old woman was killed early Saturday when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands, local police said, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Greek police forensic experts search the area where a 38-year-old woman was killed early Saturday when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands outside a bank branch, local police said, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Saturday, May 3, 2025. On the fence of the bank branch reads : "Justice is to resist. Take stones". (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Greek police forensic experts search the area where a 38-year-old woman was killed early Saturday when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands outside a bank branch, local police said, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, May 3, 2025. On the fence of the bank branch reads : "Justice is to resist. Take stones". (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Greek police forensic experts search the area where a 38-year-old woman was killed early Saturday when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands outside a bank branch, local police said, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Greek police forensic experts search the area where a 38-year-old woman was killed early Saturday when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands outside a bank branch, local police said, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
A Greek police forensic expert searches for evidence at the area where a 38-year-old woman was killed early Saturday when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands outside a bank branch, local police said, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
A Greek police forensic expert searches for evidence at the area where a 38-year-old woman was killed early Saturday when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands outside a bank branch, local police said, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Greek policemen and forensic experts are seen at the area where a 38-year-old woman was killed early Saturday when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands outside a bank branch, local police said, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Greek police forensic experts search the spot where a 38-year-old woman was killed early Saturday when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands, local police said, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

THESSALONIKI – A woman was killed early Saturday in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands, police said.

The 38-year-old woman apparently was carrying the bomb to place it outside a nearby bank around 5 a.m., police said.

Recommended Videos

Several storefronts and vehicles were damaged by the explosion.

The woman was known to authorities after taking part in several past robberies, according to police, who said they are investigating her possible ties to extreme leftist groups.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS