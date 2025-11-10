Paris court is deciding whether to release former President Sarkozy from prison

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave their home Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Paris as Nicolas Sarkozy heads to prison to serve time for a criminal conspiracy to finance his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS – A Paris court is deciding Monday whether to release former French President Nicolas Sarkozy from prison, less than three weeks after he began serving a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy in a scheme to finance his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya.

Sarkozy, 70, became the first former French head of state in modern times to be sent behind bars after his conviction on Sept. 25. He was jailed on Oct. 21 pending appeal but immediately filed for early release.

Under French law, detention before an appeal ruling is supposed to be exceptional. Judges will weigh whether Sarkozy presents a flight risk, might pressure witnesses, or could obstruct justice.

If the request is granted, Sarkozy could leave Paris’ La Santé prison within hours under judicial supervision.

The former president, who governed from 2007 to 2012, denies wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a “plot” linked to the former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Sarkozy also faces separate proceedings, including a Nov. 26 ruling by France’s highest court over illegal financing of his failed 2012 reelection bid, and an ongoing investigation into alleged witness tampering in the Libya case.