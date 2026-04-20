US and allied forces kick off combat drills with Philippines as China objects

From left, Major General Francisco Lorenzo Jr., Philippine exercise director, Philippine military Chief General Romeo Brawner, U.S. Charge d' Affaires, Ad interim Y. Robert Ewing, Philippine Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations J3 Major General Elmer Suderio and US Lieutenant General Christian Wortman, Commanding General I Marine Expeditionary Force, pose during the opening ceremonies of the joint military exercise dubbed "Balikatan" or "Shoulder to Shoulder", Monday, April 20, 2026, at Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters in Quezon city, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA – The United States and the Philippines kicked off one of their largest combat exercises Monday in an annual display of allied military might aimed at deterring aggression in Asia, despite Washington’s preoccupation with the war in the Middle East.

The large-scale drills will expand this year to include new full-time participants including Japan and Canada, which have signed visiting forces agreements with Manila, the Philippine military said.

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More than 17,000 American and Filipino military personnel will participate in the Balikatan — Tagalog for shoulder-to-shoulder — exercise. The event will last nearly three weeks and include mock battle scenarios and live-fire maneuvers in locations including Philippine provinces facing the disputed South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

China has objected to the U.S.-Philippine drills, saying they are aimed at containing its global rise. The Philippine military has insisted the exercise does not target any country and is needed to prepare allied forces to respond to natural disasters.

Nearly 10,000 U.S. military personnel will take part in the drills, a major deployment that U.S. military officials said underscores Washington’s commitment to Asia.

“Regardless of the challenges elsewhere in the world, the United States focus on the Indo-Pacific and our ironclad commitment to the Philippines remains unwavering,” Marine Lt. Gen. Christian Wortman said in the opening ceremony.

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner said the multinational combat drills build deterrence and resilience against aggression in the region. He did not mention any country in his speech, but in the past he has strongly criticized China for its increasingly assertive actions against Philippine navy and coast guard forces in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also lay claims to the waters, a key global trade route, but territorial confrontations have particularly spiked between Chinese and Filipino forces in recent years.

In Beijing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun warned, without mentioning the United States, that bringing foreign forces with a record of impunity to the region could spark confrontation.

“Unilateralism and military bullying have already brought profound disasters to the world,” he said. “What the Asia-Pacific region needs most is peace and stability, and what it least needs is the introduction of external forces to create division and confrontation.”

The U.S. has repeatedly warned China that it is obligated to defend the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, if Filipino forces come under armed attack in disputed waters.

“We remain guided by a shared commitment to uphold international law, to respect sovereignty and to contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific where nations can thrive without coercion,” Brawner said.

During the drills, Japanese forces will fire missiles from a coastal area in the northwestern Philippine province of Ilocos Norte to help sink a mock enemy ship about 40 kilometers (25 miles) away in the peripheries of the South China Sea, Philippine marine. Col. Dennis Hernandez told The Associated Press.

U.S. forces will use a marine drone laden with explosives to further bombard the enemy ship, Hernandez said.

Japan is deploying a 1,400-member contingent to the Balikatan this year, its biggest since joining in the past as an observer nation, Japanese and Philippine military officials said.

Last year, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assured Philippine officials while visiting Manila that the Trump administration would work with allies to ramp up deterrence against threats across the world, including China’s aggression in the South China Sea.

“Friends need to stand shoulder to shoulder to deter conflict, to ensure that there is free navigation whether you call it the South China Sea or the West Philippine Sea,” Hegseth told Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

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AP journalists Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila in Manila, Philippines and Huizhong Wu in Bangkok contributed to this report.