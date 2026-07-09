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Flooding in southern China has killed 39 people

Associated Press

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In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers evacuate stranded teachers and students at Xijiang education park in the aftermath of tropical storm Maysak in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 8, 2026. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers evacuate stranded teachers and students at Xijiang education park in the aftermath of tropical storm Maysak in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 8, 2026. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an aerial view shows flooded areas of after tropical storm Maysak past Liujia Village in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 7, 2026.(Ao Shuaichang/Xinhua via AP)

Xinhua

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers evacuate stranded teachers and students at Xijiang education park in the aftermath of tropical storm Maysak in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 8, 2026. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING – Authorities in southern China said Thursday that 39 people have died in flooding from Tropical Storm Maysak.

Most of the deaths were related to the breach of a dam in the city of Nanning, which claimed 26 lives, said Ding Wei, the city's vice mayor, at a news briefing.

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Maysak brought record rainfall to in Guangxi region, breaching reservoirs and stranding people for days in homes and other buildings. The previously announced death toll was six people.

Drones and thousands of boats have been used in a massive relief and rescue operation to reach people trapped by the waters. About 130,000 people have been evacuated.

Heavy rain battered southern Guangxi for days, with cumulative rainfall of 10 to 40 centimeters (4 to 16 inches) in some areas and more than 90 centimeters (35 inches) in hard-hit areas, the national meteorological center said.

The reservoir breaches sent torrents of water into towns and cities. More than 8,000 people and about 5,700 boats have been deployed in the rescue operation, with rescuers battling stiff currents and debris to try to reach people.

Ding said the floodwaters are receding but more rain is expected in some areas in the next two days. Crews have been deployed to clear mud and debris and disinfect several towns in hard-hit Hengzhou city, which is part of Nanning.

Road repairs are ongoing and electricity has been restored to more than 60,000 homes, Ding said.

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