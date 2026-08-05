4 stabbed in central London in what police believe was a mental health incident

Police officers stand at the scene on Endell Street in Covent Garden, after four men were stabbed, in central London, Wednesday Aug. 5, 2026. PA Photo. (James Manning/PA via AP)

LONDON – London police said Wednesday that a woman was arrested after four people were stabbed in Covent Garden, a central area of the capital that is popular with visitors.

The Metropolitan Police said early indications suggest it was a mental health-related incident and that scissors were recovered at the scene. Police said four men aged 34, 39, 42 and 52 were found with stab wounds and a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

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The injured were taken to a trauma center following the incident Wednesday afternoon on Endell Street. Two were discharged and two remained with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

“While still at an early stage of the investigation, we would like to reassure the community that we currently believe this to be an isolated, mental health-related incident," Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart said.

A manager of a fish and chip shop near the scene said random people were stabbed.

“I didn’t see any scissors, but I heard it was with small scissors,” Arjan Gjorga said, adding that "the police responded immediately.”