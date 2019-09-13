4 perfect pups to adopt now in San Antonio

Start your day off right by looking at some precious puppies near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Zoey, Labrador retriever and hound mix



Zoey is a sweet male Labrador retriever and hound puppy currently housed at Roxy's K-9 Rescue. Zoey is happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and children. Good news: He's already house-trained and vaccinated From Zoey's current caretaker: Zoey is typical puppy who loves to run away and play in the water. Read more about how to adopt Zoey on Petfinder.

Coco, Labrador retriever and hound mix

Coco is a female Labrador retriever and hound puppy being cared for at Roxy's K-9 Rescue. Coco is a social animal — she loves cats, dogs and kids. She's mastered her house-training etiquette, and she's vaccinated. Here's what Coco's friends at Roxy's K-9 Rescue think of her: She is very loving and playful. Apply to adopt Coco today at Petfinder.

Lola, Labrador retriever and hound mix

Lola is a lovable female Labrador retriever and hound puppy being cared for at Roxy's K-9 Rescue. Lola is a social butterfly, and she gets along well with cats, dogs and children. Good news: She is already house-trained and vaccinated. Notes from Lola's caretakers: She loves to play in the water. She also likes to be chased and hugged. Read more about how to adopt Lola on Petfinder.

Sasha, shepherd and black Labrador retriever mix

Sasha is a female shepherd and black Labrador retriever puppy currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive! She is vaccinated. A note from Sasha: I love to play, but my foster mom says I'm a cuddle bug. Apply to adopt Sasha today at Petfinder.

