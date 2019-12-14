Budget apartments for rent in Friedrich Wilderness Park, San Antonio

It can be challenging to find a good deal when looking for an apartment. So what does the budget rent on a rental in Friedrich Wilderness Park look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,041, compared to ann $854 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

A look at local listings in Friedrich Wilderness Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Legend Lane

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Legend Lane, is listed for $999/month for its 672 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

21630 Milsa Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 21630 Milsa Drive, which is going for $1,000/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. The listing also promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

25051 Interstate 10

Then, there's this 624-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 25051 Interstate 10, listed at $1,030/month.

The listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

