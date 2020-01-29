What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road is currently hovering around $814.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6408 Brook Cove

Listed at $1,145/month, this 950-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 6408 Brook Cove.

In the unit, expect to see a fireplace, a deck and high ceilings. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

8716 Welles Hbr

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 8716 Welles Hbr. It's listed for $1,150/month for its 1,894 square feet.

The building features outdoor space and garage parking. Pets are not permitted.

Kingsbury Way

Here's a 1,200-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit at Kingsbury Way that's going for $1,200/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Animals are not permitted.

