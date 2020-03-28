Budget apartments for rent in Oak Grove Estates, San Antonio

Oak Grove Estates isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Oak Grove Estates look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Oak Grove Estates via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10649 Starcrest Drive

Listed at $700/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, located at 10649 Starcrest Drive, is 20.1% less than the $876/month median rent for a one bedroom in Oak Grove Estates.

The building features outdoor space. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

10573 Starcrest Drive

This two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling, situated at 10573 Starcrest Drive, is listed for $775/month for its 710 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher. There's also outdoor space available. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $775 security deposit and $50 application fee.

10631 Nacogdoches ROad

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10631 Nacogdoches Road, which, at 715 square feet, is going for $789/month.

The building features secured entry and a gym. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $400 pet fee.

