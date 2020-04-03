Budget apartments for rent in Vance Jackson, San Antonio

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does a cheap price on a rental in Vance Jackson look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $777, compared to ann $828 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

A look at local listings in Vance Jackson via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6111 Vance Jackson Road

Listed at $692/month, this 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 6111 Vance Jackson Road, is 11.0% less than the $777/month median rent for a one bedroom in Vance Jackson.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and garage parking. The unit also has a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

11530 Vance Jackson Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 11530 Vance Jackson Road. It's listed for $721/month for its 565 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher and a balcony. The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

11444 Vance Jackson Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 11444 Vance Jackson Road, which, at 618 square feet, is going for $723/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $200 pet fee.

11757 Vance Jackson Road

Then, there's this 703-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 11757 Vance Jackson Road, listed at $725/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

11910 Orsinger Lane

Finally, check out this 560-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 11910 Orsinger Lane, listed at $744/month.

The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. The apartment also has a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet owners, rejoice: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

