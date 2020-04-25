What apartments will $1,300 rent you in Friedrich Wilderness Park, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Friedrich Wilderness Park?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Friedrich Wilderness Park is currently hovering around $1,000.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

25051 Interstate 10

Listed at $1,227/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 25051 Interstate 10.

The apartment comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

21626 Stonewall Parkway

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 21626 Stonewall Parkway. It's listed for $1,250/month for its 865 square feet.

The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a $400 pet deposit.

6735 Camp Bullis Road

Here's a 1,073-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 6735 Camp Bullis Road that's also going for $1,250/month.

In the condo, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

7602 Luskey Blvd.

Finally, check out this 1,044-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 7602 Luskey Blvd. It's listed for $1,275/month.

The building has garage parking. The unit also has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

