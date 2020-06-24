Budget apartments for rent in Vance Jackson, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Vance Jackson are hovering around $800, compared to ann $825 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Vance Jackson rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Stockbridge Lane and Ramsgate Street

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $705/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Stockbridge Lane and Ramsgate Street, is 11.8% less than the $800/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Vance Jackson.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, on-site laundry, garage parking and a gym. Also, expect a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

11757 Vance Jackson Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 11757 Vance Jackson Road, is listed for $725/month for its 703 square feet.

The apartment includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

11910 Orsinger Lane

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 11910 Orsinger Lane, which, at 560 square feet, is going for $780/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

