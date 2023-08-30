Texas ranch for sale has historical ties, comes with picturesque swimming hole

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas – A Texas ranch that was originally part of a land script of The Republic of Texas is on sale for the first time since the 1800s.

The 600-acre Rancho El Saeno is roughly 20 minutes north of McAllen and currently sells for $2.4 million.

According to a press release, Rancho El Saeno was gifted to its first owner, E.B. (Choche) Barton, for fighting in the Battle of San Jacinto before he sold it to relatives in 1880. The ranch has remained in that family for the last 140 years.

Rancho El Saeno is surrounded by high fencing and uninterrupted by cross fencing — making it 600 acres of open pasture.

“The existing high-fencing on the property is a great asset to future owners,” said Chad Foster Jr., founder and broker of Foster Farm & Ranch. “It helps to maintain the native game population and makes it a good property for adding exotic game or livestock.”

Hunters with leases for the ranch have maintained the white-tailed deer population for the past 20 years and have established several food plots around the property.

Rancho El Saeno also has wing-shooting opportunities, with flocks of trophy white-wing doves, mourning doves, turkeys and quail.

In addition to the open space and wild game, the property has low-lying areas, locally known as ramaderos, which gather water during heavy rains.

“Rancho El Saeno’s hidden gem, however, is the large crystal blue pond that future owners can use as a swimming or fishing hole,” the press release states.

The property also has a fire pit and patio area, game processing shed and RV dock, with space for future improvements.

“Rancho El Saeno is a pristine South Texas property with lots of potential,” said Foster. “The next owners can enjoy the land’s natural beauty and add what they want, whether that’s exotic game, livestock, a homestead, or just leaving it as is. It’s a great property for anyone who wants to design their own ranch.”