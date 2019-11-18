Holiday recipes: Whiskey meatballs, crostini & roasted pineapple habanero cheeseball

SAN ANTONIO – Need a how-to for mouthwatering appetizers the whole family will crave come Turkey Day? How about an encore for Christmas? Fischer & Wieser has you covered. You can find their products on store shelves at your local H-E-B.

Easy whiskey meatballs

Ingredients:

• 1 package H-E-B cooked meatballs

• 1 bottle of Four Star Provisions Texas whiskey glaze

• 1 bunch of fresh parsley, finely chopped

Directions:

Cook meatballs according to package instructions, either in a preheated 375-degree oven or in the microwave. Apply Four Star Provisions Texas Whiskey Glaze after removing from heat source and let rest for a few minutes before serving. Garnish with finely chopped parsley. Serves 4-6.

Roasted pineapple habanero cheeseball

Ingredients:

• 1 package of cream cheese (8 ounces), softened

• 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

• 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

• 1/2 cup chopped bacon

• 1 whole green onion, minced

• 1/2 to 1 cup chopped pecans

• 1/4 cup Four Star Provisions roasted pineapple habanero sauce

Directions:

Place cream cheese, cheddar cheese and Parmesan in mixer bowl. Mix on low speed until all cheeses are combined. Add chopped bacon, onion, Four Star Provisions roasted pineapple habanero sauce and mix until well blended. Mixture will begin to form a ball. Turn off and shape into a ball by hand using plastic wrap. Wrap and chill.

Chop pecans and roll cheese ball until entire surface is covered. Press firmly so pecans embed into the cheese. Pour preserves over the top of the cheese ball and spread to coat evenly. Chill until ready to serve with crackers. Serves 4-6.

Toasted garlic dip crostini

Ingredients:

• 1 French baguette

• Olive oil to taste

• 24 cherry tomatoes, quartered

• 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

• 1/2 cup Kalamata olives

• Fresh dill for topping for garnish

• Four Star Provisions toasted garlic horseradish dip

To prepare tomato relish:

Combine cherry tomatoes, Olive Oil, and Italian seasoning. Mix well and then place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Broil on low for 10 minutes, then mix and broil on high for 5 minutes. Remove tomatoes from the oven, add chopped Kalamata olives, and let cool. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

To prepare crostini:

Preheat broiler on low. Cut French baguette in 1-inch slices. Brush each cut of baguette with olive oil. Broil for 5 minutes and remove from oven to dress.

Slather with Four Star Provisions toasted garlic horseradish dip, top with tomato relish and fresh dill. Repeat until you’ve finished the French baguette. Serve immediately.