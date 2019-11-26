Recipe: Pumpkin Pecan Trifle
A recipe easy enough for kids to make
SAN ANTONIO – Ingredients
- 1 store bought pound cake or cinnamon streusel type cake
- 1 (15oz) can pumpkin
- 2 (3.4 oz) instant vanilla pudding mix
- 3 cups whole milk
- 1/4 cup light brown sugar
- 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1 cup chopped pecans & 1 cup chopped maple sugar pecans (or candied pecans) missed together (reserve 2 TBS for garnish)
- Whipped topping
- Caramel sauce
Instructions
- Cube the equivalent of 6 cups of cake. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, mix the pumpkin, instant vanilla pudding, milk, light brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice. Whisk until smooth. Refrigerate for at least 10 minutes to set.
- In a trifle bowl, place one layer of cake cubes on the bottom of the bowl. Then top with half the pumpkin pudding mix and half the pecan mixture. Continue by adding the remaining cake cubes and the remaining pudding. Top with whipped cream. Drizzle with caramel sauce and sprinkle the reserved pecans on top.
- Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and serve.
For more recipes from San Antonio Food Blogger Michelle Barrera check out Michellesipsandsavors.com
