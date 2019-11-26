In a large bowl, mix the pumpkin, instant vanilla pudding, milk, light brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice. Whisk until smooth. Refrigerate for at least 10 minutes to set.

In a trifle bowl, place one layer of cake cubes on the bottom of the bowl. Then top with half the pumpkin pudding mix and half the pecan mixture. Continue by adding the remaining cake cubes and the remaining pudding. Top with whipped cream. Drizzle with caramel sauce and sprinkle the reserved pecans on top.