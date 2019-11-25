The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving is only a few days away and while you may be getting ready to see family and loved ones this holiday season, there are many people that won’t be as fortunate.

For 40 years, the nonprofit Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner prepares 25,000 meals for people in need of a warm cooked meal.

The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner is held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The event invites seniors to dine at a “community dinner table”, celebrate the holiday with their peers, and enjoy live music and entertainment.

If you are interested in volunteering in the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner this year, click here.

