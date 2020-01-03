5 Thrifty DIY revamps under $20
Twin Sisters Interiors hit the thrift store to remake everyday household items
SAN ANTONIO – On a budget but seeking a fresh look for your home this new year? Boerne-based Twin Sisters Interiors stopped by thrift store, Random Hangers, to revamp some old pieces into new everyday household items for less than $20.
Identical twins, Theresa Naramore and Cheryl Green, are experts in both residential and commercial interior design.
They stopped by SA Live to reveal their DIY projects from their finds at Random Hangers.
Those projects included decorative pillows, a pet leash holder, a tablet stand, a jewelry holder and a coffee table tray.
Decorative Pillows
Pet Leash Holder
Tablet Stand
Jewelry Holder
Coffee Tray Table
Purchases made at the Random Hangers thrift store help fund the Hill Country Family Services food pantry for needy seniors, children and families.
Naramore and Green also have a non-profit, Savvy Giving By Design, where they do room creations for children facing a medical crisis.
You can follow Twin Sisters Interiors on Facebook here.
