5 Thrifty DIY revamps under $20

SAN ANTONIO – On a budget but seeking a fresh look for your home this new year? Boerne-based Twin Sisters Interiors stopped by thrift store, Random Hangers, to revamp some old pieces into new everyday household items for less than $20.

Identical twins, Theresa Naramore and Cheryl Green, are experts in both residential and commercial interior design.

Twin Sisters Interiors, based out of Boerne, provide dynamic interior design.

They stopped by SA Live to reveal their DIY projects from their finds at Random Hangers.

Those projects included decorative pillows, a pet leash holder, a tablet stand, a jewelry holder and a coffee table tray.

All of these thrift store finds will be converted to everyday household items.

Decorative Pillows

Design experts say you can use old clothes for linens. In this case, the sisters used these flannels for their pillows.

Custom pillows made from old flannel shirts for less than $20.

Pet Leash Holder

This decorative piece will turn into a leash holder for your furry friends.

This pet leash holder was made for less than $10.

Tablet Stand

One of the finds at the thrift store was this cutting board used for a tablet stand.

Need a tablet stand for your desk? You can make one for $5.

Jewelry Holder

Don't forget that you can use frames from old art pieces.

A jewelry holder for less than $10.

Coffee Tray Table

This serving tray will be converted to a coffee tray table.

This coffee table tray only cost $3!

Purchases made at the Random Hangers thrift store help fund the Hill Country Family Services food pantry for needy seniors, children and families.

Naramore and Green also have a non-profit, Savvy Giving By Design, where they do room creations for children facing a medical crisis.

You can follow Twin Sisters Interiors on Facebook here.