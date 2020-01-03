As Seen on ‘Texas Eats’: Low-carb, high protein tortillas

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – This low-carb, high protein tortilla recipe by H-E-B and Grain4Grain is the perfect way to eat healthy in a fun way.

Ingredients:

1 cup masa harina

1 cup G4G

.25 cup Crisco or Nutiva shortening

Cold water as needed ( about 1 cup)

2 Tsp. salt

Directions:

1. Combine flours and salt in a mixer on low and add in shortening, then slowly add in the water, a tablespoon at a time until dough ball forms.

2.Using a knife or scissors, cut the zip top part and sides seams of a plastic bag.

3. To test if the dough is ready, make a small dough ball about 2 ounces. Place inside of cut plastic bag and press in tortilla press if edges come out smooth dough ready. If jagged or cracked, add more water.

4. Cook on a hot skillet or griddle on medium-high heat for 2 minutes per side.