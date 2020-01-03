Recipe: Quick pico de gallo by H-E-B, as seen on ‘Texas Eats’
H-E-B chef Scott Tompkins shares a quick pico de gallo recipe
SAN ANTONIO – Making pico de gallo is an easy way to kick up the flavor and presentation of a dish.
Ingredients:
Diced Roma tomatoes
Diced white onions
Diced jalapeños to taste
Diced cilantro to taste
Zested garlic
Salt to taste
