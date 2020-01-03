63ºF

Recipe: Quick pico de gallo by H-E-B, as seen on ‘Texas Eats’

H-E-B chef Scott Tompkins shares a quick pico de gallo recipe

David Elder, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Making pico de gallo is an easy way to kick up the flavor and presentation of a dish.

Ingredients:

Diced Roma tomatoes

Diced white onions

Diced jalapeños to taste

Diced cilantro to taste

Zested garlic

Salt to taste

