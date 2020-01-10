Five easy food swaps for a healthy taco night
SAN ANTONIO – Make your next taco night a healthy one.
Dr. Cynthia Cantu, University of Texas Health San Antonio, shares her food swap recommendations.
Swap Mexican rice for cauliflower Mexican rice
Swap cheese for more vegetables
Swap tortillas for whole wheat or cactus tortillas
Swap soda for water or unsweetened tea
Swap sugary dessert for a light mousse dessert recipe (with fruit)
