Five easy food swaps for a healthy taco night

SAN ANTONIO – Make your next taco night a healthy one.

Dr. Cynthia Cantu, University of Texas Health San Antonio, shares her food swap recommendations.

Swap Mexican rice for cauliflower Mexican rice

Swap cheese for more vegetables

Swap tortillas for whole wheat or cactus tortillas

Swap soda for water or unsweetened tea

Swap sugary dessert for a light mousse dessert recipe (with fruit)

