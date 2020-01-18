Shop Smart: David Elder shops for ingredients to Texas French toast at H-E-B
Quick shopping items to make an easy French toast
SAN ANTONIO – Make shopping for your next breakfast or brunch a breeze at H-E-B with this easy French toast recipe.
French Toast Ingredients:
Evaporated Milk
Condensed Milk
Heavy Whip
Powdered Sugar
Cinnamon
Nutmeg
Ground Cloves
Eggs
Butter
Texas Toast
Maple Syrup
Fruit Medley
Vanilla Extract
