65ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

65ºF

Sponsored

Shop Smart: David Elder shops for ingredients to Texas French toast at H-E-B

Quick shopping items to make an easy French toast

David Elder, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Texas Eats, Food

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Make shopping for your next breakfast or brunch a breeze at H-E-B with this easy French toast recipe.

French Toast Ingredients:

Evaporated Milk

Condensed Milk

Heavy Whip

Powdered Sugar

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Ground Cloves

Eggs

Butter

Texas Toast

Maple Syrup

Fruit Medley

Vanilla Extract

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: