‘Texas Eats’ recipe: Texas French toast

SAN ANTONIO – Waking up on a weekend to the smell of bacon and French toast is a treat, and this easy and delicious recipe will help make preparing the brunch favorite a breeze.

French Toast Ingredients:

1 can Evaporated Milk

1 can Condensed Milk

1 qt Heavy Whip

Powdered Sugar

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Ground Cloves

Eggs

Unsalted Butter

Texas Toast

Maple Syrup

Fruit Medley

Vanilla Extract

Bacon

Directions:

Set your pan or griddle to medium-high heat.

In a large bowl, add the evaporated and condensed milk, heavy whipping cream and two eggs. Add a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves to flavor and a teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Whip the mixture until the eggs break and the mixture is evenly distributed.

Set the Texas Toast into the mixture and flip it around to cover every side. Add butter to your pan/griddle.

Once the butter is melted, set the wet Texas Toast on the pan/griddle.

Flip the toast once you see crispy, brown edges.

Add the bacon on the griddle to incorporate the bacon flavor throughout the dish.

To make a crispy egg, add butter to your pan/griddle, crack your egg into the melted butter and let it cook without flipping it. The egg is finished once you reach the desired cook temp on the yolk.

Serve with powdered sugar, syrup and fresh fruit.

Enjoy!