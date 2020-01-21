See downtown in a new way!

SAN ANTONIO – It’s “Tricycle Tuesday" for this Try It Tuesday. Mike puts the pedal to the metal with San Antonio Bike Tours and proves that three wheels are better than two.

The recumbent trike tour offers a unique way to get through downtown traffic that a regular vehicle doesn’t. You can choose from a two, four or six hour tour with prices ranging from $75 to $200.

For more information and pricing on San Antonio Bike Tours click here.