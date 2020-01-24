'Texas Eats’: Special offer for free cheese pizza from Anchor Bar

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Thank you for watching “Texas Eats.” Bring this certificate to either Anchor Bar location in San Antonio for a free cheese pizza with a $25 purchase.

Not valid with any other offer. Offer ends February 29, 2020.