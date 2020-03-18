Big Adventure March: Check out Garner State Park in Concan

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

UVALDE, Texas – Are you looking for a fun family adventure?

Garner State Park is a great escape to enjoy a swim or hike during a relaxing weekend.

Guests can experience 1,774 acres of scenic Hill Country terrain!

Garner State Park is currently still open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are limitations on its capacity.

According to its website, “We have a very high volume of visitors on weekends, holidays and school breaks. We close when we reach capacity.”

There are options to purchase “Save the Day” passes to guarantee entry using the new state parks reservation system.

If you come without a pass, please arrive early and have a back-up plan. People with camping reservations will be able to enter during these closures.

For more information, visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/garner.