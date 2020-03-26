How to talk to kids about COVID-19

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – The kids are getting settled into their distance learning curriculum this week, but how much should they know about what’s going on around in the world right now?

Dr. Robert Sanders, medical director at University Health System Pedi Express Urgent Care Center, has some tips on how parents can shed some light on explaining the COVID-19 crisis to kids.

How do you talk to your kids about COVID-19?

“It’s obviously overwhelming, as you can imagine," said Sanders. "Let them know we are going to be OK and we are going to get through this together. That’s one of the biggest messages we can offer our kids.”

How to give kids some control:

Remind kids that they can help by washing their hands, coughing into a tissue or their sleeves, and they need to get a good night’s rest.

How can parents get kids settled into “new normal”?

Routine is key. Keep up with their schoolwork, have kids remain physically active and limit screen time and news exposure.

It’s important to stay informed, but nonstop news consumption will increase anxiety, particularly on social media, where most kids spend their time.

Stressed parents might equal stressed kids.

How to take care of yourself and your family:

Kids are sensitive to their parents’ cues, and stressed parents can impact kids’ anxiety levels, so also take steps to stay active, eat and rest and stop compulsively refreshing the COVID browser.

