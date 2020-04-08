How you can provide a voice to children in need

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Due to COVID-19, Child Advocates San Antonio, or CASA, has seen immediate impacts.

CASA staff and advocates are continuing to focus on the group’s mission to provide constancy for abused and neglected children and youth while advocating for services and placement in safe and permanent homes.

Officials said 1,875 children have been served in Bexar County, who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect.

The nonprofit recruits, trains and supervises court-appointed volunteer advocates who work on behalf of these children in need.

How has COVID 19 impacted the children?

Shelter-in-place policies have increased the risk for child abuse and neglect as schools have closed and children are isolated from mandatory reporters such as teachers.

Following the health crisis, the group anticipates increased removals.

Even though CASA is seeing fewer reports of child abuse right now, the organization realizes that abuse is currently taking place behind the closed doors.

Considering it’s April Child Abuse Prevention Month, this is a great time to make sure we are talking about the risks.

What does CASA expect to happen to children as the health crisis continues?

“Every year after summer and Christmas breaks, we see a rise in the number of reported cases of child abuse,” said Marina Gonzales, the president and CEO of Child Advocates San Antonio. “We expect this time to be similar with more children removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect. All court cases have been extended, meaning children may be in foster care longer, which can lead to negative long-term outcomes.”

How can the community help CASA?

Child Advocates San Antonio suggests you please keep an eye on the children in your lives. If you see something that concerns you, please call the Child Abuse Hotline at 800-252-5400 to report it.

Since CASA is anticipating an increase in removals, the group is looking for more people to become volunteer advocates to meet that need -- as well as donations to help with the efforts to recruit, train and support those advocates.

CASA is the only organization in Bexar County legally recognized by the Texas Family Code and authorized to provide court-appointed advocacy for children in foster care.

For more information, visit casa-satx.org or call 210-225-7070.