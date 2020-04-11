66ºF

Recipe: Easy beer bread

Quick recipe for tasty bread

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Texas Eats Beer Bread Recipe
INGREDIENTS

  • 3cups flour (sifted)
  • 3teaspoons baking powder (omit if using Self-Rising Flour)
  • 1teaspoon salt (omit if using Self-Rising Flour)
  • 1⁄4cup sugar
  • 1(12 ounces) can beer
  • 1⁄2cup melted butter (1/4 cup will do just fine)

DIRECTIONS

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  • Mix dry ingredients and beer.
  • Pour into a greased loaf pan.
  • Pour melted butter over mixture.
  • Bake 1 hour, remove from pan and cool for at least 15 minutes.

(Source: https://www.food.com/recipe/beer-bread-73440)

