Recipe: Easy beer bread
Quick recipe for tasty bread
INGREDIENTS
- 3cups flour (sifted)
- 3teaspoons baking powder (omit if using Self-Rising Flour)
- 1teaspoon salt (omit if using Self-Rising Flour)
- 1⁄4cup sugar
- 1(12 ounces) can beer
- 1⁄2cup melted butter (1/4 cup will do just fine)
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Mix dry ingredients and beer.
- Pour into a greased loaf pan.
- Pour melted butter over mixture.
- Bake 1 hour, remove from pan and cool for at least 15 minutes.
(Source: https://www.food.com/recipe/beer-bread-73440)
