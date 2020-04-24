Fiona shares a homemade salsa verde recipe

San Antonio – Need to add a kick to your chips? You can try Fiona’s salsa verde recipe in your own kitchen. Check it out!

Salsa verde

Ingredients:

• 4 pounds tomatillos

• 1/2 medium white onion, roughly chopped

• 6 serrano peppers, roughly chopped

• 1 cup cilantro leaves

• 1 teaspoon Mexican oregano

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 2 ounces Worcestershire sauce

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 2 teaspoon chicken bouillon

• 1 ounces corn oil

Directions:

Remove the husks on the tomatillos. Boil tomatillos, onion and serrano peppers until the tomatillos change color. Drain the water.

Put the mixture in a blender or food processor with the rest of the ingredients, except the corn oil, and blend well.

Pour into a sauce pan on high heat, mix in the corn oil and bring to a light boil. Remove foam and serve warm with room temperature butter or cream cheese and tortilla chips.

*This recipe is the closest Fiona has found to her favorite salsa verde at Javier’s Gourmet Mexicano Restaurant in Dallas. She highly recommends trying it with cream cheese! Enjoy!