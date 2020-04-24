Fiona shares a homemade salsa verde recipe
Spice up your chips with her family favorite
San Antonio – Need to add a kick to your chips? You can try Fiona’s salsa verde recipe in your own kitchen. Check it out!
Salsa verde
Ingredients:
• 4 pounds tomatillos
• 1/2 medium white onion, roughly chopped
• 6 serrano peppers, roughly chopped
• 1 cup cilantro leaves
• 1 teaspoon Mexican oregano
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 2 ounces Worcestershire sauce
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 2 teaspoon chicken bouillon
• 1 ounces corn oil
Directions:
Remove the husks on the tomatillos. Boil tomatillos, onion and serrano peppers until the tomatillos change color. Drain the water.
Put the mixture in a blender or food processor with the rest of the ingredients, except the corn oil, and blend well.
Pour into a sauce pan on high heat, mix in the corn oil and bring to a light boil. Remove foam and serve warm with room temperature butter or cream cheese and tortilla chips.
*This recipe is the closest Fiona has found to her favorite salsa verde at Javier’s Gourmet Mexicano Restaurant in Dallas. She highly recommends trying it with cream cheese! Enjoy!
