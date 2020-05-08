Kid recipe: Apple pie stuffed French toast for Mother’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Want to wow Mom this Sunday? Junior chef Molly O’Connell has just the recipe for you.

It’s simple, easy and stuffed with a few fresh ingredients. French toast lovers, this one’s for you!

Apple pie stuffed French toast

Serves 3-6

Ingredients:

• Challah bread, 1 loaf

• 2-3 eggs

• 1 cup half & half

• 2-3 teaspoons cinnamon

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 2 tablespoons butter, plus more for pan

• 2 apples, chopped or sliced (Molly suggests tart, hearty apples like Granny Smith, pink lady or gala)

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons flour

Directions:

Mix apples, brown sugar and 1-2 teaspoons cinnamon in a large bowl; set aside.

Slice challah bread into medium thick slices; set aside.

In a medium sized bowl, beat eggs and add half and half. Add 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1 tablespoon honey, then whisk until well combined.

Heat pan to a little above medium heat and butter the pan.

Dip challah bread slices gently into egg mixture and coat both sides. Place onto heated pan and cook until golden brown. Flip and cook the other side. Set French toast on plate and set aside.

Add 2 tablespoons butter and apple mixture to heated pan. Cook until apples become a little soft and sugar mixture becomes caramelized. Take off heat and set aside.

In a small bowl, mix cream cheese and heavy whipping cream with a fork until smooth.

Spread cream cheese mixture onto one slice of bread. Add a couple spoonfuls of cooked apple pie filling, then top with second slice of bread. Serve to Mom warm, with coffee if she takes it, and shower her with love, affection and gifts.

*If you can’t see Mom, this dish packs and reheats well, so you can deliver it to her doorstep!