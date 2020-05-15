As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 15, 2020
South Padre Island show on-the-go
SAN ANTONIO – Did you know South Padre Island is home to some of the biggest, most powerful best-shaped waves in Texas? That its sand is the best in the world for making sandcastles?
SA Live digs up fun for the whole family in a special encore episode of its South Padre Island show on-the-go today at 1 p.m.!
For more information, visit sopadre.com.
