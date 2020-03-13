10 fun things to do in South Padre Island

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Have you had a chance to visit South Padre Island?

South Padre Island is not just a spring break destination, it’s fun year-round.

SA Live’s Fiona Gorostiza, Mike Osterhage, David Elder and Jen Tobias-Struski cruised on down to the coastline to South Padre Island to check out all the fun activities families and friends can enjoy!

Here are ten exciting adventures you can try out when you’re at the best beach in the Lone Star state:

Take a horseback riding tour on the beach.

Build a sandcastle in the “sandcastle capital of the world.”

Go fishing on the jetty.

Make a sand sculpture.

Take an adventure on the Black Dragon Pirate Cruise.

Eat some of the freshest seafood in Texas.

Go bird watching.

Meet sea turtles.

Go surfing.

Shop till you drop.

South Padre Island is home to some of the biggest, most powerful best-shaped waves in Texas.

For more information, visit sopadre.com.

Businesses featured in the show:

Island Adventure Park, Sand Castle Lessons, Black Dragon Pirate Cruise, Courtyard by Marriott South Padre Island, Bar Louie, SPI Birding, Nature Center and Alligator Sanctuary, The Painted Marlin Grille, Liam’s Steak House and Oyster Bar, Longboard Bar + Grill, Sea Turle Inc., Pirate’s Landing.