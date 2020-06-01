Top Summer Toys of 2020
The Toy Guy give his top 6 toys of summer
SAN ANTONIO – Whether you have a creative kid, or an active one - The Toy Guy, Chris Byrne, has found something to make sure every child has a fun summer break.
Playmobil Sand Drilling Rig
From: Playmobil
Ages 2 and up.
$21.99
Available at Walmart
Dino Mazing Dino Egg Decorating Kit
From: Hey Buddy, Hey Pal
Ages 3 and up.
$27.99
Available at www.eggmazing.com
Hog Wild MLB Poppers
From: Hog Wild
Ages 4+
$9.99
Swirl and Style Tie-Dye Studio
From: Yulu
Ages 6 and up
$19.99
Available at Target
Zuru X-Shot Fast Fill Water Blaster
From: Zuru
Ages 3 and up.
$9.99
Available at Target
Marshmallow Blaster—Double Barrel Blaster
From: Zing
Ages 8 and up.
$30.99
Available at Zing Store
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.