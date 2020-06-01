Top Summer Toys of 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you have a creative kid, or an active one - The Toy Guy, Chris Byrne, has found something to make sure every child has a fun summer break.

Playmobil Sand Drilling Rig

From: Playmobil

Ages 2 and up.

$21.99

Available at Walmart

Dino Mazing Dino Egg Decorating Kit

From: Hey Buddy, Hey Pal

Ages 3 and up.

$27.99

Available at www.eggmazing.com

Hog Wild MLB Poppers

From: Hog Wild

Ages 4+

$9.99

Swirl and Style Tie-Dye Studio

From: Yulu

Ages 6 and up

$19.99

Available at Target

Zuru X-Shot Fast Fill Water Blaster

From: Zuru

Ages 3 and up.

$9.99

Available at Target

Marshmallow Blaster—Double Barrel Blaster

From: Zing

Ages 8 and up.

$30.99

Available at Zing Store

