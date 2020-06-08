94ºF

SA Live

Sound Session: The Powell Brothers perform

Texas band releases new single, ‘How It’s Done’

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – They were the first full band to perform at Gruene Hall since the iconic venue had to close its doors during the pandemic. Now the Powell Brothers are performing on SA Live!

The band livestreams its ‘5 at 5’ performances on Facebook every Monday and Thursday at 5 p.m., so you can catch them there tonight.

The Powell Brothers also have a new single, How It’s Done. You can listen to it wherever you stream music.

