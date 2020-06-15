Wondering what life is like after getting the LASIK procedure?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Wearing glasses in the summer can be a hassle, especially when they slip down your nose when you’re out in the heat.

As normalcy is gradually coming back and businesses are starting to reopen in San Antonio, if you’ve been considering improving your eyesight, now could be a good time.

To get a better picture of LASIK eye surgery, Manrique Custom Vision Center said that patients can work, drive a vehicle, watch TV, socialize, exercise and use a computer -- often a day after the vision procedure.

There is little downtime associated with the procedure.

Patients can get back to regular activities the next day, in some cases.

Dr. Carlos Manrique, a board-certified ophthalmologist who has performed more than 50,000 laser vision correction procedures, offers virtual consultations.

Manrique Custom Vision Center is open and is doing its part to keep its patients and staff safe.

The vision center has enhanced its procedures with the following measures: