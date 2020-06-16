Considering testosterone therapy? 5 signs you may have ‘Low-T’

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Guys, are you considering implanted testosterone therapy?

About 23 million men experience similar roadblocks that prevent them from feeling 100%, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Low-T isn’t just for men who are middle-aged -- even guys in their 30s can experience testosterone loss.

Decreased testosterone levels can produce an increase in anxiety and a loss of self-esteem and confidence.

Male Medical Group has provided five symptoms of low testosterone to look out for before you consider having testosterone therapy.

Those include:

1. Hair loss

If you are also losing facial hair or body hair, there’s a strong chance that implanted testosterone therapy will reverse hair loss and encourage hair growth, according to Male Medical Group.

2. Fatigue

Symptoms of chronic fatigue include extreme tiredness or fatigue that is not improved with adequate rest, hydration, and nutrition.

3. A loss of muscle mass

Are your muscles shrinking? If you have low testosterone, they may be.

4. Gaining abdominal mass

If you notice an unexplained amount of abdominal fat, it might be a sign of low testosterone.

5. Developing a mood disorder

Low-T can lead to major depressive disorder or sudden, unexplainable sadness, according to the men’s group.

According to the Male Medical Group, one in every five men older than 60 suffers from low testosterone.

Many men are reluctant to speak with their doctors about testosterone concerns. That’s why the men’s group helps make the conversation easier for its patients.

If you are interested in meeting with a professional, the group offers the latest treatments for its patients who are looking to improve their image and regain their self-confidence, including services in weight loss, hormone replacement therapy and hair restoration.

