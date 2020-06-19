Pre-K program in SA offers free schooling for qualified students

SAN ANTONIO – Parents, do you need to enroll your child in pre-kindergarten?
Pre-K 4 SA is accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year at its four education centers.
The program offers a comprehensive early childhood initiative aimed at changing the education and workforce trajectory of San Antonio in one generation through high-quality pre-kindergarten education for 4-year-olds in the city.
Pre-K 4 SA is free for qualifying students and also accepts tuition-paying students.
The application process serves families of 4-year-olds across San Antonio on a first-come, first-served basis.
Parents of eligible students can apply online by completing the entire application process or by calling the enrollment hotline.
Children must turn 4 on or before Sept. 1 of the year they attend Pre-K 4 SA.
Children who live in partner school districts are eligible, even if that residence lies outside the San Antonio city limits.
A community impact study released in 2019 by the Urban Education Institute at The University of Texas at San Antonio evaluated the impact of Pre-K 4 SA on social and academic outcomes over time.
On average, students enrolled in Pre-K 4 SA’s initial class had stronger STAAR exam scores on third-grade reading and math, better attendance, and less need for special education services than students who did not participate in public pre-kindergarten.