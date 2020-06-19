Pre-K program in SA offers free schooling for qualified students

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Parents, do you need to enroll your child in pre-kindergarten?

Pre-K 4 SA is accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year at its four education centers.

The program offers a comprehensive early childhood initiative aimed at changing the education and workforce trajectory of San Antonio in one generation through high-quality pre-kindergarten education for 4-year-olds in the city.

Pre-K 4 SA is free for qualifying students and also accepts tuition-paying students.

The application process serves families of 4-year-olds across San Antonio on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents of eligible students can apply online by completing the entire application process or by calling the enrollment hotline.

Children must turn 4 on or before Sept. 1 of the year they attend Pre-K 4 SA.

Children who live in partner school districts are eligible, even if that residence lies outside the San Antonio city limits.

A community impact study released in 2019 by the Urban Education Institute at The University of Texas at San Antonio evaluated the impact of Pre-K 4 SA on social and academic outcomes over time.

On average, students enrolled in Pre-K 4 SA’s initial class had stronger STAAR exam scores on third-grade reading and math, better attendance, and less need for special education services than students who did not participate in public pre-kindergarten.