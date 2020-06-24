Texas Hill Country cities you shouldn’t overlook for a summer getaway

Published: June 24, 2020, 8:30 am Updated: June 24, 2020, 9:30 am

JOHNSON CITY – Stonewall Motor Lodge is rich in history--you can stay in a “press room” where the Press Corps once developed photos for former president Lyndon B. Johnson.

The Motor Lodge is complete with cabins and RV slots too.

“There’s also a common area where you can enjoy music and relax with a nice hill country backdrop,” Anita Ortiz, co-owner, Stonewall Motor Lodge, said.

Here’s a list you should add to the Hill Country itinerary:

Kulman Cellars - french-inspired wine with social distancing practices while wine tasting

Albert Ice House - an outdoor area to enjoy cocktails, music and food trucks

Pecan Street Brewing - Delicious menu items for everyone + beer and cocktails too

Science Mill - This interactive museum was once a feed mill, dating back to the 1800s. They have several STEAM exhibits to explore.

LBJ State Park - for hiking and exploring

You can receive a $25 gift certificate at Stonewall Motor Lodge by clicking here.