SA Live

Texas Hill Country cities you shouldn’t overlook for a summer getaway

Explore Johnson City and Stonewall this summer, while keeping your social distance

Jennifer Struski, Producer/Multi-Media Journalist

Tags: sa live, SA Live, Stonewall Motor Lodge, Johnson City, Stonewall Texas, Kulman Cellars, Albert, Texas

JOHNSON CITYStonewall Motor Lodge is rich in history--you can stay in a “press room” where the Press Corps once developed photos for former president Lyndon B. Johnson.

The Motor Lodge is complete with cabins and RV slots too.

“There’s also a common area where you can enjoy music and relax with a nice hill country backdrop,” Anita Ortiz, co-owner, Stonewall Motor Lodge, said.

Here’s a list you should add to the Hill Country itinerary:

Kulman Cellars - french-inspired wine with social distancing practices while wine tasting

Albert Ice House - an outdoor area to enjoy cocktails, music and food trucks

Pecan Street Brewing - Delicious menu items for everyone + beer and cocktails too

Science Mill - This interactive museum was once a feed mill, dating back to the 1800s. They have several STEAM exhibits to explore.

LBJ State Park - for hiking and exploring

You can receive a $25 gift certificate at Stonewall Motor Lodge by clicking here.

