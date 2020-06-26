3 cold drinks you have to try this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Popular Southtown java spot, Shotgun House Coffee Roasters, is rolling out a new summer sip after re-opening a few weeks ago. “The Bloody Topo” is Shotgun’s take on a michelada (sans alcohol) but it tastes just as amazing and serves as the perfect refresher as south Texas approaches those dreaded summer temps.

Tasting just like a michelada, this new non-alcohol drink hits the spot. (KSAT 12)

Worcestershire sauce, freshly-squeezed lemon juice and chamoy are just a few ingredients included in their house-made michelada mix that’s served with Topo Chico. You get to take the rest of the Topo with you as well.

Oh yeah, there’s coffee too. The “Iced Dirty Horchata” is a must-try which includes a house-made horchata, an overnight-steeped rice milk that includes brown rice, cinnamon and vanilla goodness.

“That’s over ice with a shot of espresso on top,” says Shotgun co-founder Eddie Laughlin. “It’s gonna wake you right up, one of our most popular drinks we’ve had since day 1″.

Another customer favorite is the “Iced Honey Coconut Latte”, made with local Texas honey and coconut extract.

Shotgun re-opened its doors after temporarily closing due to COVID-19. During the shutdown they were delivering coffee. They are still offering free delivery within the San Antonio city limits. You can order anything from coffee beans to merchandise directly from their website here.

Shotgun has 2 locations:

Their Southtown shop is located at 1010 S. Flores St.

Their west side shop, where they roast their signature coffee is on 1333 Buena Vista St.