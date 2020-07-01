Smack’s Chicken Shack wows locals with creative flavors

If you’re looking to eat at a local spot, Smack’s Chicken Shack has you covered with creative flavors.

From a “Hoodrat” sandwich (chicken topped with hot cheetos and cheese sauce) to a “Nashville Hot” traditional favorite, Smack’s Chicken Shack is quickly gaining popularity.

“We started as a pop-up and we used to have other items on the menu, but the chicken sandwiches stuck,” Keenan Hendricks, owner of Smack’s Chicken Shack, said.

The trailer offers up a rotating menu of sandwiches. They are open Wednesday - Sunday, until sell out.

