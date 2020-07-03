As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 3, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – We’re feeling patriotic this pre-Fourth Friday! Where you can get Fourth of July food faves, recipes, crafts you can make at home and more! Today on SA Live, everything you need for your Independence Day celebration.

We Flashback Friday to Jennifer Nicolella, owner of Abby’s Attic, showing us how to sew cute, easy crafts for the Fourth of July. P.S. She has a free sewing class today on her website!

But you know what’s even bigger on this holiday (besides fireworks)? FOOD.

We revisit an Elder Eats on the East Side at a popular spot for ice cream burgers (yep - they’re burgers with ICE CREAM on them), chef Leo Davila, of Catch the Wave, shows us how to kick our chili cheese dogs up a notch with barbacoa and Texas grilling pro chef Grant Morgan will teach us tips and tricks with Australian beef and lamb.

For dessert, Allie Olguin, of Cakes by Tori Elizabeth, is whipping up a couple of easy, red, white and blue sweets you can make at home in no time.

Speaking of dessert, as it heats up outside, we want to know which ice cream truck treat fits your personality? Share your comments on the SA Live Facebook and Twitter pages, then watch today at 1 p.m. to see which ones Mike and Jen picked!

Plus, our national anthem, played and sung by high school mariachi sensation Israel Cervantes.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.