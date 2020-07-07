BBQ pro tip: Bend your brisket

SAN ANTONIO – The folks at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit know a thing or two about a good brisket. On Monday, they shared tips with SA Live on how to make sure you pick the right brisket for your next grilling session.

Tip 1: If you can bend it, you can buy it.

If you can’t bend your brisket, you’re paying for fat instead of meat. When you can bend it, there’s just the right amount of fat.

Tip 2: Keep the rub simple.

Yellow mustard, salt and pepper. That’s all you really need.

Tip 3: Smoke it low and slow; look for zero resistance when you slice it.

Great brisket is sliced about a pencil eraser’s length thick and is so tender your knife will get no resistance and will slice right through. It should also look as good as it tastes, with that beautiful smoke ring.

Watch the video above for more brisket tips.