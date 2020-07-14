Quick tips for pina colada cupcakes

SAN ANTONIO – Fresh ingredients, made-from-scratch and full of flavor... Cake Art calls themselves your personal bakery and they’re ready to make your dessert dreams come true. Whatever you’re looking for they can make it and they probably already have. A quick glance at their facebook page and you will see what we mean. From a giant blue dragon cake to elegant 3-tier wedding cakes and everything in between.

Their creations might look like art but it’s the flavor that will really catch your attention. They’re helping you bring a little bit of that magic to your own kitchen. While they aren’t sharing their whole recipe with you, Owner Monique Herrera is sharing some secrets to mastering the pina colada flavor for national pina colada day. The first tip, use your regular vanilla cake mix except switch out the water for the pina coada mix. Second, the best frosting for a pina colada cupcake, whipped cream of course. An easy way to make whipped cream at home, mix heavy whipping cream and powered sugar and a little bit of vanilla extract. They are easy enough for you to create at home, but do yourself a favor a try one of the many masterpieces coming out of Cake Art’s kitchen.